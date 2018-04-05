4-year-old sexually assaulted at metro park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 4-year-old girls was sexually assaulted last week at a metro park.

Oklahoma City police tell us it was around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at South Lakes Park. The girl was at the park with her father and brother.

The idea of it happening at the park to a child is a shock to many parents.

"Every time we came to this park, we never really seen a lot of issues, everybody's just playing, kids having fun," said Dwayne Avery. "You wouldn't expect it to ever happen at a park."

Avery said South Lakes is one of his kids' favorite parks - but, on Saturday, it became a crime scene.

"The 4-year-old told her dad that she was inside one of the slides and that's when the suspect approached her, sexually assaulted her and left the park," said Officer Megan Morgan.

The suspect took off before police arrived.

"The suspect is described as a white male, young, possibly teenage, or young adult," Morgan said. "He was wearing dark rim glasses. He was wearing an orange shirt and had dark hair and blue eyes."

Police are hoping parents who were the park that afternoon may have photos or video of the suspect when they were snapping shots of their kids playing. Grandparents like Ronnie Wiles hope for the same thing.

"I don't understand people who treat children like that," he said.

Wiles said he will make sure his grandkids never leave his sight. Avery said the same thing goes for his kids.

"As a dad, not only would I be appalled from that but I would definitely take action," Avery said. "I mean that's just me, sorry, these are my kids."

Both men said they really want the suspect in jail.

"That's alarming that this person is out just walking around like he didn't do nothing wrong, but eventually he will get caught," Avery said. "He will."

The victim did not know who the suspect was. Police said she was able to give a great description, especially considering she's only 4.