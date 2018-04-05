Accused Deer Creek teacher has checkered past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Our In Your Corner team has new details involving the arrest of Jeramy Gregston, a school teacher and assistant boys' basketball coach from Deer Creek High School.

Friday, the 44 year-old was arrested and charged with using a computer to solicit sex from an underage girl.

If he looks familiar, it could be because our team featured him on In Your Corner three years ago.

At the time, Gregston was painting for a living and he and his crew were accused of leaving Katy Powers with one of the worst paint jobs we've ever seen.

What really got our attention was Gregston, the guy responsible for the paint job, sued Katy for the left-over balance on the unfinished job.

“What an ego you have to think you are that good and you haven't even checked on these walls,” she said. “You haven't even seen what the walls look like and yet you're going to sue me.”

Gregston did not win his case against Katy.

Now, he's the focus of a state criminal investigation, busted in an undercover sting and accused of trying to pay a 17-year-old girl for anal sex.

The Assistant Superintendent for Deer Creek Schools turned us down for an interview, but says they are "deeply disturbed by the allegations."

At our request, the district turned over a copy of Gregston's teaching contract, which goes for one year.

It shows he was hired as an emergency certified teacher last summer and passed the district's background check, which came back with no violent criminal charges.

Although, we know back in 2010 Gregston's then wife was granted a protective order against him.

In her court filing, she alleges Gregston kept "pulling her hair" and "hitting her" and at one point threatening to "knock her teeth in."

Gregston is still locked up at the Oklahoma County Jail being held on a $20,000 bond.

The former contractor's also been sued by other customers and convicted of writing a series of hot checks to a local business, although that case was later dismissed.

We know every school district in our state uses the same third party vendor to collect fingerprints for new hires and then the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation runs those fingerprints through a series of databases.

As of right now, a VPO is not something they look for, only criminal convictions.

35.652832 -97.478095