Andy Alligator's to host Teacher Appreciation weekend

NORMAN, Okla. – Andy Alligator’s is celebrating teachers with Teacher Appreciation Weekend in just a couple of weeks!

Area teachers with a valid ID will receive a free All-Day Pass, a $35 value, which includes access to Go-Karts, Climbing Wall, Rookie Karts, Frog Hopper, Bumper Cars, Miniature Golf, 1 round of Laser Tag, and Kidz Zone. Teachers’ family members receive a $5 discount on the All-Day Pass.

“We think it takes a big heart and hard work to shape a growing mind, and that’s why Andy Alligator’s is saluting Oklahoma’s teachers,” explains Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor Fun Center and Water Park. “This appreciation is for all that they do educating and helping to mature the area’s youth. Andy Alligator’s is committed to giving back to the community and to the families in our area and celebrating the hard work of teachers is a way for us to do that.”

Teacher Appreciation Weekend will be held Saturday, April 21 through Sunday, April 22.