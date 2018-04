OKLAHOMA CITY – Police want to identify a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet from a Walgreens in Oklahoma City.

On March 26th, police say a man stole a woman’s wallet from a counter inside the Walgreens in the 2800 block of S. May Ave.

Police released pictures of the alleged suspect to Facebook, hoping someone will be able to identify him.

If you recognize the man, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.