Clergy unites crowd at Oklahoma State Capitol in prayer, song

OKLAHOMA CITY - At a busy state capitol, a moment of unity took place. Leaders of different faiths said they came together to unite the masses for the needs of children.

"We ask that you would put a spirit and a fire within the teachers here today," prayed Rev. Mitch Randall of the Baptist Center for Ethics on Thursday.

Prayer and song filled the Oklahoma State Capitol at a time when some teachers said they don't know where else to turn.

"Our legislators have not fully funded what our classrooms need, and I've been on my knees praying every day for that to happen," said Deanna Roach, a Spanish teacher at Norman North High School.

Now, the clergy said they are stepping in to help.

"This is not just numbers," Randall said. "This is flesh and blood. This is a spiritual fight. This is an emotional fight."

The leaders claim those on all sides need to have faith - no matter what their faith may be.

"Education is not a Muslim education, it's not a Jewish education, it's an education for our future," said Imam Imad Enchassi, PhD, and Senior Imam at the Islamic Society in Greater Oklahoma City. "It's an education for our children."

They are taking a stand.

"Bless you for being committed, teachers, to peace and non-violence - even when parents and legislators deserve a karate chop to the neck," said Pastor Lori Walke of the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Oklahoma City,

They are also falling to their knees.

"Our legislators need the prayers," Enchassi said. "Our educators need the prayers. Our city and our state need the prayers."

"It just brings a tear to your eye because it's just so special and we need the help," said Kristen Tosh, a counselor at Deer Creek High School.