Oklahoma State's football team is more than a week into spring practice and it's a tale of two positions at quarterback and running back.

OSU is very inexperienced at quarterback, with Mason Rudolph now gone, and Taylor Cornelius and Keondre Wudtee are the top two players on campus at that position.

At running back, the Cowboys are deep and talented and head coach Mike Gundy feels good about the running game.