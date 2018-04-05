Cows on the loose on interstate, city streets after cattle truck overturns in southwest Oklahoma City

Temps to slowly warm up the next several days
Posted 7:54 pm, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:59PM, April 5, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Approximately 10 cows are on the loose on an interstate and city streets in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday evening after a truck overturned.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a cattle truck overturned near S.W. 59th and I-44.

“Cows on the loose on the interstate AND city streets,” fire officials tweeted.

The truck was hauling 75 cows. Fire officials believe 8-10 of them escaped while the others are still on the trailer.

Some of the cows will have to be euthanized, and others are injured.

The driver is being evaluated, “but appears to be okay so far.”

Officials are asking everyone to be aware and cautious.

Cows have been reported to be as far away as 53rd and Independence.