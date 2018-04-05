× Emergency crews respond after 2-year-old boy drowns in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Emergency crews have responded after a 2-year-old boy has drowned in Yukon.

Crews were called around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday to Freedom Trail Park, where a missing child had not been seen for about 20 minutes.

Officials searched for the boy and found him seven minutes later in Mulvey Pond.

The child was pulled out of the water and was not breathing. He was given CPR and first aid then taken to a hospital.

Officials pronounced the boy deceased at 1:43 p.m. and are still investigating the drowning.

No other details have been released at this time.