× Fort Sill reschedules concert, air show

FORT SILL, Okla. – Fort Sill officials are rescheduling this weekend’s air show and celebration of the 100th anniversary of the post’s Henry Post Army Airfield.

“We really hate to do this. We had a very good air show planned,” said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, Fort Sill Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation director. “But, most of our aerial and static display aircraft cancelled because they didn’t think they could get here, or perform on Saturday, because of the weather.”

Saturday will be windy with below freezing temperatures in the morning.

Spencer-Ragland said food vendors also started cancelling because of the weather forecast.

Fort Sill officials are rescheduling both the Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band concert and the air show – July 27th for the concert and July 28th for the airshow.