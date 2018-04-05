Indicted Oklahoma City officer faces new conspiracy count

OKLAHOMA CITY- An Oklahoma City police officer charged with concealing a federal crime and lying to investigators looking into an interstate theft ring now faces an additional charge of conspiracy.

News 4 first learned about the case in January of 2017, when Amanda Czermak was charged with conspiracy to sell items she stole outside of Oklahoma, in the state.

Then in March and again in June, several more defendants were added to the case, including Dakota Epperly, Auston Slater, Dakotah Henderson, David Aduddell, and popular home builder Dennis Lee.

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2016, some of the individuals received property stolen from other states, including ATVs, utility task vehicles, rough terrain vehicles, and zero-turn lawn mowers from other states, and brought the stolen property to Oklahoma with the intention of selling them inside the state.

In all, the stolen property is valued at $325,000.

In September, an indictment alleges Oklahoma City Officer Weston Slater used a police computer to determine whether a pickup truck had been stolen in Texas, warned a co-defendant of the law enforcement investigation and lied to the FBI during the investigation.

He was charged with failing to inform law enforcement about a felony.

An indictment filed Tuesday says a grand jury added a conspiracy count against Slater.

Slater has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges and is on unpaid leave from the police department. A message left with his attorney Thursday wasn't immediately returned to the Associated Press.