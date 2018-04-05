Officials investigate after human remains found in Newcastle

Temps to slowly warm up the next several days
NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Officials are investigating after human remains have been found in Newcastle.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called on Thursday afternoon to an area near Highway 62 and N.E. 34th Street.

OSBI said a man hunting for mushrooms found the scattered skeletal remains and called police.

Officials are searching missing person reports in the area.

The Newcastle Police Department and the medical examiner’s office are also at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.