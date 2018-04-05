Oklahoma man sentenced to death for beating death of toddler

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 25-year-old Oklahoma man convicted in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been sentenced to death.

Dustin Melvin Davison was convicted of first-degree murder last month in the May 18, 2015, beating death of Kreedin Paul Brooks.

An Oklahoma County jury recommended Davison receive the death penalty, and a judge Thursday ordered that Davison be put to death. Davison’s death sentence is subject to automatic appeal.

The child suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, a broken jawbone and nearly 50 bruises below the neck. Jurors found that the child’s death was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel and that Davison would be a continuing threat to society.

Defense attorneys argued that the death penalty was “inappropriate” for the case, saying Davison wasn’t in the right state of mind.