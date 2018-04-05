Oklahoma mother explains why she is embarrassed her kid has school book used by Blake Shelton

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma mother’s post about why she is embarrassed her daughter has a school book used by Blake Shelton is going viral.

Shelly Bryan Parker, of Ada, says her daughter recently learned she had a school book that was also used by Blake Shelton,

While the little girl is excited her book may have belonged to one of country music’s biggest stars, her mother says she is embarrassed.

“Marley is EXCITED that her “new” reader belonged to Blake Shelton, but I am EMBARRASSED!!!! I’m 40 and these people are my age!!! Thank you to every teacher/parent/support staffer/etc. for fighting for my kids education!!! Don’t give up until education is FULLY FUNDED!!!! #fundOKED #Okwalk4kids#westillloveblake“

Parker’s post has gone viral, with more than 5,000 shares on Facebook.

Her post comes after thousands of teachers across the state walked out of their classrooms and gathered at the state capitol to push for better pay and education funding.

The National Education Association says Oklahoma ranks 47th among states and the District of Columbia in public school revenue per student and Oklahoma’s average teacher salaries rank 49th.