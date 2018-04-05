Oklahoma restaurant offering free large pizza for teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers continue to fight for additional educational funding, another local business is showing its support.

Stars and Stripes Pizza announced that it is giving Oklahoma teachers free pizza throughout the week.

“Actions speak louder than words. Stars and Stripes pizza has always been committed to supporting our Oklahoma teachers. To translate our thoughts into action, we are glad to offer a FREE LARGE pizza for every Oklahoma teacher who walks in our restaurant,” a post by the restaurant read.

Organizers say teachers simply need to come in and show their school ID or badge before they order.

The promotion is going on all week at the Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman locations.

Stars and Stripes Pizza is located at 2805 N.W. 122nd St. in Oklahoma City, 346 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Edmond and 1951 W. Lindsey St. in Norman.