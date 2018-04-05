Oklahoma teachers are “way overworked and way underpaid,” Mike Gundy supporting teachers during walkout

STILLWATER, Okla. – It’s well-known that OSU head football coach Mike Gundy can be a bit outspoken on certain subjects.

When he’s not winning football games or defending players in a viral video, Gundy is a passionate father of two.

On Wednesday, Gundy said that he was in full support of the teachers who are at the Oklahoma State Capitol to ask for educational funding.

“I’m 100% behind our educators. I don’t pretend to know all the ins-and-outs of the details involved. I do a lot of reading to try and stay involved since I’m now deeply invested in the situation. Not necessarily the teacher walkout, but I have always felt that the educators in this state are way overworked and way underpaid. And anytime that we have people that are directly tied in with our children for six to eight hours a day, we should try to facilitate them and give them the facilities and do everything we can to make sure that they can do their job the best possible. That future relies on us to all do our part. So I’m 100% behind them and I think they should do whatever they think is necessary in order for them to get what’s necessary to be successful so our children can benefit from that in the future,” Gundy said.

Gundy's two children attend Stillwater Public Schools and the head coach recently spoke at a school board meeting to call for additional security on campus.

"We have protection in our banks, in the airport, in the jewelry store, but we don't have protection in our schools," Gundy said. "We can replace all those things, but we can't replace our kids."

After the recent school shootings, Gundy suggested putting trained, retired law enforcement officers in place to help protect students.

"I'm willing to foot the bill for the rest of the school year if we can protect our kids. We teach, we coach, we parent -that's what life's all about, so keep me posted, I'll be in touch with you. Thank you," Gundy said before leaving the meeting.

