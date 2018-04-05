Oklahomans taking to social media to offer teachers wanting to run for office free help with campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers and supporters rally at the state capitol for a fourth day, Oklahomans across the state have offered their services free of charge to any teacher wanting to run for office.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it was seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

Last week, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.

However, many teachers said education funding was severely lacking in the measure.

Thousands of teachers, students and supporters have been gathering at the Capitol all week to pressure lawmakers to provide better funding for education.

Many teachers have come out saying they would like to run for office to fight for education from inside the Capitol.

Many Oklahomans have posted to social media, offering their services free of charge to teachers wanting to run for office.

Some have offered to do branding, build websites and create logos, and create videos and take care of social media for free.

Any teacher interested in the free services should contact the original poster in the posts embedded above.