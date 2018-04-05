× ‘Armed barricaded subject’ at Norman apartment complex in custody

UPDATE: Police say the subject is in custody.

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are responding to an armed barricaded subject at a Norman apartment complex.

Police are at the Crimson Park apartments Thursday night.

Authorities say the person is armed and he has barricaded himself in a third story apartment.

Norman Police are currently responding to an armed barricaded subject at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Classen. Please avoid the area. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 6, 2018

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.