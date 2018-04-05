‘Armed barricaded subject’ at Norman apartment complex in custody
UPDATE: Police say the subject is in custody.
NORMAN, Okla. – Police are responding to an armed barricaded subject at a Norman apartment complex.
Police are at the Crimson Park apartments Thursday night.
Authorities say the person is armed and he has barricaded himself in a third story apartment.
Norman Police are currently responding to an armed barricaded subject at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Classen. Please avoid the area.
— Norman Police (@normanokpd) April 6, 2018
Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.