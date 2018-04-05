Temps to slowly warm up the next several days
School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

‘Armed barricaded subject’ at Norman apartment complex in custody

Posted 9:10 pm, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:44PM, April 5, 2018

UPDATE: Police say the subject is in custody. 

NORMAN, Okla. – Police are responding to an armed barricaded subject at a Norman apartment complex.

Police are at the Crimson Park apartments Thursday night.

Authorities say the person is armed and he has barricaded himself in a third story apartment.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.