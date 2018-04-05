× Police say 3 suspects worked together to steal woman’s Jeep from Walmart in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say three people worked together to steal a woman’s Jeep from an Walmart in northwest Oklahoma City.

On March 30th, a woman called police saying she had left her keys in a cart and walked away while at the Walmart, located in the 2000 block of W. Memorial Rd.

When she realized her keys were missing, she walked outside to find her car gone.

After reviewing surveillance video, police noticed a white male, wearing a green shirt, who was bald with tattoos on his right arm, grab the keys and leave the store.

The man then joined two other people at a vehicle and drove around the parking lot until they located the woman’s Jeep.

One of the other suspects, described as a heavyset black male, wearing a black hoodie and a black hat, then got into the Jeep and drove away.

The other suspect who was inside the car with the men driving around is described as a white female.

In the police report, police say it is clear from the surveillance video that all three suspects were working together in order to steal the vehicle.

Police released surveillance video of the white male accused in the theft.

If you recognize the man, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.