Police trying to track down suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from local convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly stole cigarettes from an Oklahoma City convenience store.

On March 2nd, around 2:30 p.m., police were called to reports of a larceny at Lucky Star Foods, in the 2500 block of S. Agnew Ave.

Officials say a man walked into the store, grabbed a carton of cigarettes and left the store without paying for them.

Police officers have released surveillance pictures of a man they believe is the suspect.

If you can help police identify the man, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300