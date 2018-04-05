Temps to slowly warm up the next several days
School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

Police trying to track down suspect accused of stealing cigarettes from local convenience store

Posted 10:26 am, April 5, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly stole cigarettes from an Oklahoma City convenience store.

On March 2nd, around 2:30 p.m., police were called to reports of a larceny at Lucky Star Foods, in the 2500 block of S. Agnew Ave.

Officials say a man walked into the store, grabbed a carton of cigarettes and left the store without paying for them.

Police officers have released surveillance pictures of a man they believe is the suspect.

If you can help police identify the man, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300

 