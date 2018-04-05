× Science Museum Oklahoma adds second week of day camps amid teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the teacher walkout inches closer to a second week, a local museum is adding a second week of day camps for children affected by the walkout.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

After OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2, the Science Museum of Oklahoma announced that it would offer day camps for children from pre-K through the sixth grade during the potential walkout.

Pre-K and kindergarten camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and are $20 per day for museum members, and $25 for nonmembers. Camps for first grade through sixth grade will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are $45 per day for museum members or $50 for nonmembers.

Now, the museum announced that it will add a second week of day camps for the teacher walkout.

Pre-K and kindergarten camps for April 9-13 are:

April 9, Folding Fun: What can paper become? From origami to marshmallow launchers, campers will learn how paper can be transformed into new objects and apparatuses.

What can paper become? From origami to marshmallow launchers, campers will learn how paper can be transformed into new objects and apparatuses. April 10, Out of this World: Stars, planets and moons are up above, but what are they? Children will get out of this world with an exploration of the night sky plus lessons about on life on Mars and objects in outer space.

Stars, planets and moons are up above, but what are they? Children will get out of this world with an exploration of the night sky plus lessons about on life on Mars and objects in outer space. April 11, Mix it Up: Mix, shake, stir and more. In this introduction to chemistry, campers will learn what mixes with water, what does not, and the reasons why.

Mix, shake, stir and more. In this introduction to chemistry, campers will learn what mixes with water, what does not, and the reasons why. April 12, No Bones About It: What was Oklahoma like millions of years ago? Children will examine fossils and learn about the creatures that used to roam in red dirt.

What was Oklahoma like millions of years ago? Children will examine fossils and learn about the creatures that used to roam in red dirt. April 13, Hop Into Spring: Campers will explore everything popping up in the SMO Gardens, learn about the museum’s vegetable patch, plus investigate the homes and habitats of different garden creatures.

Camps for grades 1-3 and 4-6 are:

April 9, Build & Break Engineering: Things will fling, roll, shake and break. Campers will build, test and improve catapults, create contraptions that do simple tasks in wild ways and make robots jitter and move through power of electricity.

Things will fling, roll, shake and break. Campers will build, test and improve catapults, create contraptions that do simple tasks in wild ways and make robots jitter and move through power of electricity. April 10, Dangerous Things: Don’t try this at home! Fireworks, sharp edges and heat produced by lenses are some of the things campers will use in this day of safely exploring dangerous things.

Don’t try this at home! Fireworks, sharp edges and heat produced by lenses are some of the things campers will use in this day of safely exploring dangerous things. April 11, Water, Water Everywhere: Water is wet, fun and at times highly destructive. In this daylong exploration of H2O, campers will make water seem to glow, build a river, race boats and more.

Water is wet, fun and at times highly destructive. In this daylong exploration of H2O, campers will make water seem to glow, build a river, race boats and more. April 12, We Can Be Heroes: From using electricity to protect a city and having the abilities of a spider, often what seem like super powers are derived from the world of science. Campers will get hands-on with super science and see what it takes to be a super hero.

From using electricity to protect a city and having the abilities of a spider, often what seem like super powers are derived from the world of science. Campers will get hands-on with super science and see what it takes to be a super hero. April 13, Geo-Neato: From surface to core, Earth is extraordinary. Campers will examine and make fossils, build structures and see how they stand up to earthquakes, create a comet and more.

Registration for the camps is now open and will close when the classes are full. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. Refunds will be offered in the event that a walkout does not take place, or ends prior to an already reserved day.

For more information, call Science Museum Oklahoma at (405) 602-3760.