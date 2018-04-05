One person dead after chase ends in crash in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a chase ended in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday evening.

The chase ended in a crash near N.W. 23rd and May.

Police say they were chasing a motorcyclist who would not stop and was weaving in and out of traffic.

The motorcyclist lost control, crashed into a truck, who hit another vehicle, according to Oklahoma City Police.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.