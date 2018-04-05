× Tulsa health officials investigating measles case

TULSA, Okla. – Health officials in Tulsa are investigating a case of measles, and are working to warn citizens.

The Tulsa Health Department announced that it is investigating a case of measles in Tulsa County, and it wants to alert citizens who visited certain areas during the past week.

Authorities say the patient had returned to Oklahoma after traveling internationally.

Now, health officials are warning people who visited the following locations in Tulsa County during the specified times that they may have been exposed to the disease.

The Tulsa Health Department wants to alert citizens who have not been fully vaccinated for measles and traveled to any of the following locations:

Southern Hills Country Club (2636 East 61st Street) on Friday, March 30 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Church of Saint Mary (1347 East 49th Place) during the following dates and times:

Friday, March 30 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prairie Fire Pie (1303 East 15th Street) on Friday, March 30 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa International Airport (7777 East Apache Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. The specific areas include the United and American Airlines desks in the lower level ticketing area.

Whole Foods Market (1401 East 41st Street) on Sunday, April 1 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

William Building (6585 S Yale Ave) on Monday, April 2 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boston Deli Grill & Market (6231 East 61st Street) on Monday, April 2 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Laureate Institute for Brain Research (6655 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 3 – 7:30 p.m.

Walgreens (6040 South Yale Avenue) on Monday, April 2 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Warren Clinic Tower (6600 South Yale Avenue) on Tuesday, April 3 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The specific areas include elevators, waiting room, X-ray and laboratory collection services.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through the air. The virus may remain airborne up to two hours in a room even after the infected person has left.

Patients usually develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure with a range of 7 to 21 days.

Symptoms include mild to moderate fever, runny nose, red eyes and a cough. A few days later, a rash appears starting on the face spreading to the rest of the body, accompanied by a fever that can reach up to 105 degrees.

Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in young children.

People with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the onset of the rash and until four days after the rash starts.

Anyone who is concerned about possible exposure should contact the health department at 918-595-4500.