“Where’s my car?” Oklahoma teachers fire back following comments by Gov. Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma educators are fighting back after being compared to a ‘teenage kid’ by Gov. Mary Fallin earlier this week.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed a measure giving teachers a $6,100 pay raise and then compared their demand for more education funding to “a teenage kid that wants a better car.”

“Teachers want more,” Fallin told CBS News on Tuesday, referring to teachers rallying for higher teacher and support staff raises, as well as increased funding for education. “But it’s like kind of having a teenage kid that wants a better car.”

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it was seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

Last week, Gov. Fallin signed a bill that raises teachers’ salaries by an average of $6,100. It also gives $1,250 raises for support staff and adds $50 million in education funding.

However, many teachers said education funding was severely lacking in the measure, which was described as “the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the state.”

Fallin has said legislators are only able to do what the budget allows, given there are other needs, such as corrections and health and human services.

On Wednesday, teachers fired back about learning about the comments.

Dawn Brockman says educators followed Gov. Fallin and began chanting “Where’s my car?”

Oh my gawd. We followed @govmaryfallin up the stairs so we shared it with the crowd and they took out their keys 🔑 I’m crying. pic.twitter.com/7bFy7Lyw8R — Dawn Brockman (@dawnbrockman) April 4, 2018

To send the point home, educators even pulled out their keys and began shaking them in the air.