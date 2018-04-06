20-year-old man taken to hospital in critical condition after crash near Watonga

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after hitting another vehicle in Blaine County.

It happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. near Watonga.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old driver was heading westbound on US270 when he hit a vehicle that was disabled in the westbound lane.

Officials say the 20-year-old driver was pinned and had to be extricated by Watonga Fire and Rescue.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition with leg, arm and face injuries.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to inattention.