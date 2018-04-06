4 the weekend: Festival, Medieval Fair

The Native Crossroads Film Festival is happening at the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History in Norman.

The theme for the festival is ‘rhythms,’ so you’ll see films, music videos, and much more. They’ll crank the sound so you can experience the soundtrack of Native America.

This year’s films emphasize the significant role of music in native cultures.

And take a trip back in town to the days of kings, queens, and knights in shining armor at the Medieval Fair in Norman at Reaves Park.

Celebrate the middle ages with food, jousting tournaments, costumes contests and more.

You won’t want to miss the fun, annual event!

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.