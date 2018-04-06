Day five of teacher walkout: Teachers, supporters say they’re not giving up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Teachers will be back rallying at the Capitol starting Monday.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest made the announcement late Friday evening that the walkout will continue.

She says that until lawmakers vote on a bill ending capital gains deductions, and when Governor Fallin vetoes a bill that repeals the hotel/motel tax, teachers will not be back in the classrooms.

Teachers marched in much different weather Friday as temperatures dropped, but that didn't silence their message.

"Our voices are just like thunder, we get loud," said Lashun Bozeman.

Some said they came to the Capitol ready for all weather conditions.

"I have plenty of snacks for the day, I got my raincoat, my umbrella, my heavy coat, my hat," said Veronica Kirksey.

Cement teacher Sammie McLendon said she plans on being at the Capitol - rain or shine.

"Brought the tents. We're here to stay," said McLendon.

One of many problems these teacher say they're facing is the thought of packing up and leaving.

Hayes Elementary School teacher Anne Kainz says her aunt wants her to return to Missouri.

"She always wants me to come back to St. Louis to teach, so it's very tempting to go back," said Kainz.

Many said they'll be back next week until an agreement is reached.

"We will go home when they do their job. We do ours every day, we're here standing up for our kids, said Mclendon.

