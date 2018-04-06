Infant rescued from Oklahoma City house fire expected to make full recovery, father says

OKLAHOMA CITY – An infant that was rescued from a house fire is expected to make a full recovery, according to the father.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was dispatched to the home on March 30 in southeast Oklahoma City.

Fire officials say the infant was said to still be inside the burning home.

Once crews arrived on scene, two firefighters entered the home through a side window while another firefighter waited outside.

One of the of the firefighters found the baby in a playpen and quickly handed the infant to the firefighter outside.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and then transported to a facility in Texas for further care.

The father of the baby reached out to the Oklahoma City Fire Department to thank the firefighters for their quick actions.

He says the baby has made a lot of improvement and is expected to be released by Monday.