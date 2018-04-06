Kay County jail placed on lockdown after bomb threat

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Kay County jail was placed on lockdown Friday evening after a bomb threat was made.

Officials say a Kansas man called the county jail around 7:15 p.m. threatening to “blow up the facility.”

The jail was placed on lockdown and searched while deputies responded.

No one was hurt and nothing was found.

Officials were able to identify the caller and a local Kansas Police Department made contact with the suspect. They verified that there was no real threat.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office is working to obtain an arrest warrant on the caller.

All county units are back in service.