Long-time friends create relay team for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four long-time friends are getting ready for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

"I had the idea of putting together a team to run the marathon relay and I decided that I would try with my class first. Sure enough, within just a very few hours I had a team rounded up," said Adrian Wolford.

Wolford, along with long-time friends, Juneann Murphy, Paul Dykes and Randy Richison, make up the team "Fightin' Chicks."

"It was really like one big family. You knew everybody. You kept up with what everybody did. Many of us went to grade school together," said Murphy.

"We call our relay team the Fightin' Chicks. I was on the track team at one time but the work I do, I sit at a desk all day and for months and months I thought, I need to exercise, so I wanted to take this opportunity and give me a reason to exercise," said Richison.

Together, they're getting ready for the relay race.

"It's amazing how well that works. Just yesterday I ran six miles, and I felt good after running it," said Dykes.

They're running to remember those who lost their lives on April 19, 1995.

"It has the motto of Run to Remember, and that's exactly what it represents. You know, remembering these people," said Wolford.

"We as Oklahomans still don't let these things happen and just forget them," said Murphy. "To me, it's a very great thing that we are able to take part in this. Even though we are old, we are still active."

