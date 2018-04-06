Man arrested after intentionally ramming OKC police cruiser with stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after police say he intentionally rammed into a police cruiser with a stolen vehicle.

Officials say it started Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. when an officer spotted a stolen vehicle and began to follow it.

The driver would not stop and initiated a high-speed pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say he reached speeds of over 60 mph on city streets.

It was near N.W 16th and Villa police say the driver, 42-year-old Jerry Wright, intentionally rammed the stolen vehicle’s front right bumper into the passenger rear quarter panel of an officer’s vehicle, which pushed the officer’s vehicle sideways.

Police continued to pursue Wright until his vehicle came to a stop.

Police say they told Wright to get on the ground, but instead, he took off and was later tackled to the ground by one of the officers.

Wright was arrested on several charges, including eluding police officers, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.