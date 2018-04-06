With three games remaining in the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season, there is still much uncertainty surrounding the team's future in the postseason and beyond.
Much To Be Answered For OKC Thunder
-
Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing during storm
-
Carrie Underwood doesn’t reveal much in first selfie after serious fall
-
Scientists research how brain chemical significantly impacted by drug addiction
-
Tulsa County DA: Number of animal cruelty cases increasing each year
-
High school wrestler loses 100 pounds, goes on to win state title
-
-
Woman’s homicide remains unsolved nearly 10 years later
-
Watch the moment News 4 hides in bedroom and surprises ‘Butterfly Lady’ with $400 Pay It 4Ward award
-
The world’s last male northern white rhino is on death watch
-
Black Bear Diner coming to Oklahoma City
-
4 the weekend: Festival, Medieval Fair
-
-
Dog that spent more than 600 days in shelter finally gets adopted
-
Oklahoma woman dies after being swept away in floodwaters
-
Watch this Arizona trooper make his last radio call after 37 years on the job