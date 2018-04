UPDATE: Joan Borisenko has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Joan Borisenko who is described as a white female with an unknown clothing description.

She was last seen near Penn and Memorial Friday around noon.

She is driving a black, four-door, 2003 Honda Accord with the Oklahoma tag EHY685.

If you see Borisenko or know her whereabouts, call police.