Oklahoma City man fell asleep on porch after allegedly attempting to break into someone’s vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who fell asleep on a porch after allegedly trying to break into someone’s vehicle.

On March 22nd around 2 a.m., a man allegedly tried to break into someone’s vehicle in the 5000 block of N.W. 20th St. in Oklahoma City.

After reviewing surveillance video, police officers noticed the suspect attempt to break into a vehicle.

The suspect, who police said appears to be under the influence because he was losing his balance, then went up to a home and rang the doorbell.

The person inside the home told police they talked to the man, but did not let him in.

That is when the suspect fell to the ground and fell asleep, police said.

The suspect later woke up and sat on a chair on the front porch.

He left the scene around 2:40 a.m.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, hoping someone can identify him.

If you have any information that may help police, please call (405)235-7300.