One person injured after shooting at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a shooting at a metro hotel Friday evening.

Oklahoma City Police tell News 4 the shooting happened at the Executive Inn near I-35 and S.E. Grand Blvd.

One person is injured and their condition is unknown.

Officials are working on the suspect information, but say a man left the scene in a silver car.

Police are still investigating.