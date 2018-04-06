Police looking for man who stole property off porch of south Oklahoma City home 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who stole property off of the porch of a south Oklahoma City home.
Officials say it happened near S.W. 104th and Santa Fe on March 27.
The homeowner says his security camera caught the man stealing a red wagon off of his porch.
The victim described the suspect as a white male wearing a baseball cap.
He said the man then put the wagon in a dark-colored truck and drove away.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.