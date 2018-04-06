Temps to slowly warm up the next several days
School closings impacted by Oklahoma teacher walkout

Police looking for man who stole property off porch of south Oklahoma City home 

Posted 3:35 pm, April 6, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who stole property off of the porch of a south Oklahoma City home.

Officials say it happened near S.W. 104th and Santa Fe on March 27.

The homeowner says his security camera caught the man stealing a red wagon off of his porch.

The victim described the suspect as a white male wearing a baseball cap.

He said the man then put the wagon in a dark-colored truck and drove away.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.