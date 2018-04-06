Redbud Classic canceling Saturday events due to weather conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Redbud Classic is canceling all events scheduled for Saturday, April 7, including the 10-mile, 33-mile and 45-mile cycling events and 1-mile kids fun run scheduled for Saturday, April 7.

Event officials say they are very disappointed about the cancellation, but that “the safety of our cyclist participants, volunteers, spectators and staff are paramount.”

All Sunday, April 8, events will go on as planned, including the 5K and 10K timed runs, the 5K-wheelchair event, the 2-mile walk and the baby stroller derby.

Cyclists are encouraged to pick up their packets, shirts and medals on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Redbud Classic registration office located at 6465 Avondale Dr. in Nichols Hills Plaza or on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Redbud information tent in Nichols Hills Plaza.

