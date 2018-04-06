Some Oklahoma schools cancel class next Monday for teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators from across the state continue to stay out of class to call for an increase to education funding, some school districts are already canceling class for next Monday.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Last Thursday, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators say they are still going to walk out because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

On Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

All week, thousands of teachers have gathered out the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to restore education funding.

Multiple school districts in the state have already announced that schools will be closed into part of next week.

Edmond Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

El Reno Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

Guymon Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Tuesday

Harding Charter Prep – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Wednesday

John Rex Charter School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

Jones Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

Norman Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

Oklahoma City Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Monday

