Tulsa attorney’s open letter to Oklahoma legislators regarding teacher walkout going viral

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa attorney’s open letter to Oklahoma legislators regarding the teacher walkout is going viral.

Becki Murphy, an adoption attorney based in Tulsa, took to social media to say she, along with 100 other female attorneys, want to meet with Oklahoma legislators to help find a solution for the education funding issue.

Dear Oklahoma Legislator:

I, along with 100 female attorneys, will be coming to see you Monday. I am asking to meet with you and discuss a resolution to this educational funding nightmare. I feel like we can help you, collectively, come up with a resolution. But let’s be clear. There WILL be change. And it WILL be for the better for our children. As Nelson Mandela once said “there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” Call my office to schedule a meeting with one of us. My number is 918-895-8200. I’ll await your call. Let me be clear about one thing, we need change. And you will do it, or you have my word…. one of the 100 women by my side will file for your seat…. and we will do it for you. I prefer to work with you. It’s your choice if you will work with me.