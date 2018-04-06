× Two Thunder Stars and Former Sooner in USA Team Pool

Oklahoma City Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, plus former Sooners star Blake Griffin are among a group of 35 players in the pool for the U.S. Men’s National Team for 2018 to 2020.

USA Basketball made the announcement Friday.

The pool will make up the roster for the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Westbrook won gold medals for Team USA in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Olympics, while George won gold with the United States in the 2016 Olympics.

Other players with Oklahoma ties in the pool include former Thunder players Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Victor Oladipo, plus former New Orleans/OKC Hornet Chris Paul.

Here is the complete list of players in the pool: