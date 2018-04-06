Two Thunder Stars and Former Sooner in USA Team Pool
Oklahoma City Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George, plus former Sooners star Blake Griffin are among a group of 35 players in the pool for the U.S. Men’s National Team for 2018 to 2020.
USA Basketball made the announcement Friday.
The pool will make up the roster for the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Westbrook won gold medals for Team USA in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Olympics, while George won gold with the United States in the 2016 Olympics.
Other players with Oklahoma ties in the pool include former Thunder players Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Victor Oladipo, plus former New Orleans/OKC Hornet Chris Paul.
Here is the complete list of players in the pool:
- Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks
- Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
- Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
- Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- Tobias Harris, Los Angeles Clippers
- Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics
- Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
- CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
- Chris Paul, Houston Rockets
- Isaiah Thomas, Los Angeles Lakers
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- John Wall, Washington Wizards
- Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder