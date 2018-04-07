× 4.6 magnitude hits northwestern Oklahoma early this morning

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that shook the ground at 7:16 early this morning near the northwestern part of the state.

The epicenter of the quake was four miles ESE of Covington, eight miles ENE of Douglas and 56 miles North of Oklahoma City.

This comes only a day after two separate earthquakes hit near Covington Friday morning.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Oklahoma regulators have directed several oil and gas producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.