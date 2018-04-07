6-month-old pit bull hailed a hero after alerting family of danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - A 6-month-old pit bull is being hailed a hero after alerting his family of danger.

On March 22, homeowner Brian Maloney was awakened by Peanut, who would not stop barking.

"I thought nothing of it because I thought he was just barking at the cat, but as the night went on, he was barking more and more. Finally, around 6 a.m., I got up and as soon as I came out of the bedroom, I got hit with a real strong odor of natural gas," Brian told WJW.

When Brian went into the kitchen, he heard a hissing sound coming from the stove.

"So, I went and turned the knobs off and I had to get all the animals out of the house and open up all the windows," he said. "Thank God I didn't turn a light switch on because who knows what would have happened; I could have blown the house up, I'm sure."

Brian is unsure how the stove got turned on, but for now, the family's cat, Chance, is getting the blame.

"The cat might have jumped down and hit one of these knobs just enough to turn it but not to ignite it. This is where the gas was leaking from. Obviously now we take all the knobs off so that it shouldn't happen again. Peanut is a hero," said Brian.

The family has many pets, including ducks, chickens, horses and swans, but Peanut just might be the favorite now!