× Children’s fishing tournament in Oklahoma City set for June

OKLAHOMA CITY – A children’s fishing tournament at an Oklahoma City park has been set for June.

“The tournament is a wonderful opportunity to discover fishing on one of the City’s ‘Close to Home’ fishing waters,” said Bob Martin, the City’s fisheries biologist.

Only children, ages 5 to 15, will be allowed to fish during the tournament. Adults may help the children and must have a City fishing permit and state fishing license, unless exempt.

Prizes will be awarded for the smallest, largest and most fish caught during the tournament. Tagged fish will also be available to catch for prizes. Tags will only be honored during the tournament.

Participants must obey all City and state fishing regulations.

Largemouth bass caught during the tournament must me immediately returned to the water.

The tournament is set for June 2 at South Lakes Park’s east pond, 4302 S.W. 119th St, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here and search Event ID 13570 or call (405) 297-1426 for required advance registration. Participants must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own rods, reels, bait and tackle.