EMSA paramedics respond to more than 30 vehicle crashes after April snow hits Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials say paramedics have responded to more than a dozen vehicle crashes Saturday morning.
Snow moved across Oklahoma early Saturday morning bringing icy conditions and slick roads.
Since midnight, paramedics “have responded to 32 motor vehicle crashes with 14 transports.”
Officials say they have also responded to two falls outside with 2 transports.
Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say drivers should be cautious and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Here are few other tips they encourage drivers to follow:
- Check road conditions and plan your route before heading out on highways.
- Stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can begin plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles so there is an adequate distance for braking in wet and icy conditions.
- Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway, but is actually a thin layer of ice.