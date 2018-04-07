EMSA paramedics respond to more than 30 vehicle crashes after April snow hits Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials say paramedics have responded to more than a dozen vehicle crashes Saturday morning.

Snow moved across Oklahoma early Saturday morning bringing icy conditions and slick roads.

Since midnight, paramedics “have responded to 32 motor vehicle crashes with 14 transports.”

Officials say they have also responded to two falls outside with 2 transports.

Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority say drivers should be cautious and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Here are few other tips they encourage drivers to follow: