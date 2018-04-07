Father arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 13-year-old son in Oklahoma

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A father was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his 13-year-old son.

It happened Saturday morning around 1:43 a.m. when the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy dead inside of a pickup truck from a gunshot wound.

OSBI agents were then called to help investigate.

An investigation revealed that neighbors living near a home, that was supposed to be vacant, saw vehicles driving up to it. They then called the homeowner’s father, Tony Rutherford, who lived nearby.

Rutherford then drove to his older son’s vacant house and saw someone driving his son’s pickup truck.

Officials say Rutherford “gave chase and fired his rifle at the driver several times.”

The driver of the truck was Rutherford’s 13-year-old son.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rutherford was arrested for first-degree murder.