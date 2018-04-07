Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

According to the New York City Fire Department, there has been at least one serious injury to a civilian.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.