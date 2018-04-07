“I don’t know how to live in this world without her,” 16-year-old girl killed in house fire on Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Col. - A family is mourning the loss of their daughter after she was killed in a house fire on Easter.

16-year-old Lexi Rae Hester was house sitting for her aunt and uncle when the fire happened.

How the fire started is still under investigation, but the family believes Lexi was sleeping when a bedspread somehow caught fire.

"What we think is she woke up and opened the door and it created so much smoke from the inhalation she just wasn't able to make it outside," said her mother, Amy Hester.

Amy told KDVR it just doesn't seem real that she's lost her daughter.

"She was very outgoing. She was friends with everyone at Heritage High School, all of them. She's so great," Hester said. "There's a whole dictionary of words that don't even begin to describe how awesome she was. She was my happy and I don't know how to live in this world without her."

Officials say the fire was small and put itself out. They also say the fire does appear to be suspicious.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family.