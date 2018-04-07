New routes, changes announced to Tuttle waste and recycling collection schedules

TUTTLE, Okla. – Starting the week of April 30, Tuttle neighborhoods will experience some changes to the recycling and waste collection routes and/or pick-up schedules.

Republic Services, Tuttle’s provider for recycling and waste collection services, is in the process of rolling out changes to the route schedule.

Residents will receive the Tuttle 2018 Trash and Recycling flier mailed to their homes within the coming weeks. Residents are advised that recycling pick-up is every two weeks according to the new route.

What can always be recycled:

Paper (newspapers, envelopes, junk mail, phone books, brochures, magazines)

Cardboard (ream wrappers, file folders, poster board, frozen food boxes, cardboard boxes, milk cartons)

Plastic (water bottles, take-out containers, soda bottles)

Metal and Aluminum (aluminum beverage cans, food cans, scrap metal)

Placing non-recyclable materials into recycling containers can contaminate the other items, causing the entire batch to end up in a landfill. Contamination slows down the operations at recycling facilities, which can be dangerous for employees and can increase community recycling costs. Also, do not bag your recyclables.

What cannot be recycled:

Incandescent light bulbs

Fluorescent tubes

Computers and other electronics

Needles or syringes

Hazardous waste

Paint

Toxic material containers

Aerosol cans

Aluminum foil

Batteries

Mirrors or ceramics

Food waste

Stickers or address labels

Styrofoam

Tissue, paper towels, or napkins

Glass

Plastic grocery bags

Diapers

Rope, chains, or garden hoses

Batteries, light bulbs and lighting ballasts

Electronics, including laptops and smart phones

