New routes, changes announced to Tuttle waste and recycling collection schedules

TUTTLE, Okla. – Starting the week of April 30, Tuttle neighborhoods will experience some changes to the recycling and waste collection routes and/or pick-up schedules.
Republic Services, Tuttle’s provider for recycling and waste collection services, is in the process of rolling out changes to the route schedule.
Residents will receive the Tuttle 2018 Trash and Recycling flier mailed to their homes within the coming weeks. Residents are advised that recycling pick-up is every two weeks according to the new route.
What can always be recycled:
- Paper (newspapers, envelopes, junk mail, phone books, brochures, magazines)
- Cardboard (ream wrappers, file folders, poster board, frozen food boxes, cardboard boxes, milk cartons)
- Plastic (water bottles, take-out containers, soda bottles)
- Metal and Aluminum (aluminum beverage cans, food cans, scrap metal)
Placing non-recyclable materials into recycling containers can contaminate the other items, causing the entire batch to end up in a landfill. Contamination slows down the operations at recycling facilities, which can be dangerous for employees and can increase community recycling costs. Also, do not bag your recyclables.
What cannot be recycled:
- Incandescent light bulbs
- Fluorescent tubes
- Computers and other electronics
- Needles or syringes
- Hazardous waste
- Paint
- Toxic material containers
- Aerosol cans
- Aluminum foil
- Batteries
- Mirrors or ceramics
- Food waste
- Stickers or address labels
- Styrofoam
- Tissue, paper towels, or napkins
- Glass
- Plastic grocery bags
- Diapers
- Rope, chains, or garden hoses
- Batteries, light bulbs and lighting ballasts
- Electronics, including laptops and smart phones
For more information on Tuttle recycling and waste collection services, click here.
For more information on Republic Services, click here.