OKCPS: Contingency plan made for students taking SAT test

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials say they have a plan in place for those taking the SAT test.

They say if the walkout continues through Tuesday, April 10, high schools will be open (for Juniors only) so students can take the SAT test.

The test counts towards college admissions and is used by many groups to help determine scholarships.

OKCPS released the information below for those taking the SAT test:

Date: Tuesday, April 10

Tuesday, April 10 Time: All students must arrive to school no later than 7:50 a.m.

All students must arrive to school no later than 7:50 a.m. Transportation: OKCPS will run the regular morning bus schedule and two return schedules Morning: All high school routes, other than Classen SAS, will be picked up at the regular pick-up times with arrival to the school being between 7:00 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Afternoon: All students receiving transportation on regular education buses will be released at 1:00 p.m. and delivered to their regular stops. All students receiving transportation on special education buses will be released at 3:00 p.m. and delivered to their regular stops.

OKCPS will run the regular morning bus schedule and two return schedules Meals: OKCPS will provide breakfast and lunch

OKCPS will provide breakfast and lunch Impact on teacher walkout: “Your participation on Tuesday will not undermine the Oklahoma teacher’s walkout efforts. We have arranged for OKCPS Administrators to give the test.”

If you have any questions, contact your high school on Monday.