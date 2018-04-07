× Silver Alert canceled for man last seen near Big Cabin

UPDATE: Bill Enkey has been found.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – An 84-year-old man, Bill Enkey went missing Friday near the town of Big Cabin, his family told police that he is possibly headed to Missouri to visit his fathers grave.

Enkey is a white man, last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt with dark pants and is blind in his right eye.

The Cherokee County Sheriffs Office sent the alert early Saturday morning, it read that Enkey also suffers from dementia and is a diabetic.

He is said to be driving a 2010 silver Chevrolet S10.

If you see Enkey or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.