UPDATE: Bernard Bolden has been found.

BETHANY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in Bethany.

Police are looking for Bernard Bolden, who is described as a black male wearing a black army veteran hat with yellow lettering, a red jacket and blue jeans.

His last known location is near N.W. 36th and Rockwell Saturday around 3 p.m.

If you know anything or see Bolden, call police immediately.